BOS Asset Management LLC Takes $490,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

GDX opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

