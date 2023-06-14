BOS Asset Management LLC Takes $557,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Articles

