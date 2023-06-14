BOS Asset Management LLC Takes $619,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. RF&L Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,096,000. Solel Partners LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 389,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com stock opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

