BOS Asset Management LLC Takes $921,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,091,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,065,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

