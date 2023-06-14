BOS Asset Management LLC Takes $991,000 Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. BOS Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 51,753 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 81,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $8,121,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

Shares of TBF opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

