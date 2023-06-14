BOS Asset Management LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $228.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.50.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.39.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

