BOS Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,337,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,946.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 131,301 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $97.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.46). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

