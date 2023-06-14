BOS Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

