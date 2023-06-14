BOS Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

