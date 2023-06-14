BOS Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,417,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,825,000 after buying an additional 1,539,606 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 36,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

