BOS Asset Management LLC Takes Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Insider Activity

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NJR stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 51.66%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

