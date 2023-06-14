BOS Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. StockNews.com upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

