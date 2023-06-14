BOS Asset Management LLC Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

