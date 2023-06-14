BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. DZ Bank lowered BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised BP to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $370.71.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74. BP has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $41.38.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $56.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 billion. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, analysts predict that BP will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. BP’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Institutional Trading of BP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 3.4% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in BP by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in BP by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.