Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 708 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,869,658,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.37 and a 200-day moving average of $146.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.