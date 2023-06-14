Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $208.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $219.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,464,431.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,353 shares of company stock worth $21,732,748 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

