Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.4 %

EMR opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

