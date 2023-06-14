Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $4.26 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,738 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

