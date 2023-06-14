Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $5.73 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $333.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.95 and a 200-day moving average of $286.73. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $336.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

