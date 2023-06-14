Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

