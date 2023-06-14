Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,437,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,813,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,514,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,092,000 after purchasing an additional 106,207 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

