Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $158.33 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

