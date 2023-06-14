Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 1,006 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $390.75 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.97 and its 200-day moving average is $353.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

