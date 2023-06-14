Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.38 and its 200 day moving average is $173.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

