Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.72.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $115.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $117.39.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,362. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

