Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 10,678 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $208.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average of $174.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 549.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $134,480.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,016,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,600 shares of company stock worth $36,734,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

