Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,242 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Novartis by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after buying an additional 556,154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 115.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,384,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average of $92.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

