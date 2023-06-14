Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,495 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Target were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.60. The company has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

