Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 560 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $217.49 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.