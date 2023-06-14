Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 8,260 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $69,969,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

