Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 941 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

MMP stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

