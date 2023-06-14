Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 58,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 71,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.52. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.64 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.