Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,174,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,471 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,903,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,619 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.