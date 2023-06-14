Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after buying an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after acquiring an additional 91,775 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after purchasing an additional 69,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $315.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $318.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.