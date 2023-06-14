Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,962 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $233.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $234.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,214 shares of company stock valued at $54,485,870. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.85.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

