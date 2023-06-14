Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,855 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,013,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after purchasing an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,022,343 shares of company stock worth $19,118,535 and sold 430,100 shares worth $17,880,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

