BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Tigress Financial from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRCC. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.42.

NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. BRC has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.52.

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $93.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BRC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BRC by 556.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

