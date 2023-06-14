BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) is Azora Capital LP’s 8th Largest Position

Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,453,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,468 shares during the period. BrightSphere Investment Group makes up 4.5% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $29,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,123,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 55.2% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 396,933 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSIG shares. StockNews.com raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.53. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 179.03%. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.91%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

