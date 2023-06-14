Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $434.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.33 and a 200 day moving average of $364.08. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $435.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

