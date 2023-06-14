Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 327,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 75,096 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 707,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 192,097 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 85,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,768,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,795 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

