BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $126.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $111.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.89.

BRP Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. BRP has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.40.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a return on equity of 315.38% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that BRP will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in BRP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 895,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BRP by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BRP by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

