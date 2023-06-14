BRP (TSE:DOO) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. DA Davidson currently has C$126.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$111.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOO. Scotiabank cut their target price on BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$137.80.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$105.55 on Tuesday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$76.72 and a 52 week high of C$120.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.52.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 14.0499287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

