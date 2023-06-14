C3.ai Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 270,047 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 124% compared to the average volume of 120,313 call options.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,382 over the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.