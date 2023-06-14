Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 1,095,008 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 225.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095,008 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.32% of Rollins worth $57,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $61,799,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 804,969 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Rollins by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after buying an additional 644,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after buying an additional 620,048 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,576,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Rollins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.