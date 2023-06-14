Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 276,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,168,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $315.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $318.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

