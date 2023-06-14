Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,045 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $77,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $767.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $772.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.48. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

