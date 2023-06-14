Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,045 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $77,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $767.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $772.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.48. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
