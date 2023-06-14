Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 749,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.10% of Progressive worth $74,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Stock Performance

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $108.64 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

