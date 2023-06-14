Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $68.33 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,045 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70,975 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Adobe were worth $68,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $478.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.10. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $491.51. The stock has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

