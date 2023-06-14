Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $73.32 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 328,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.27% of TELUS worth $73,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $23.68.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is 135.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

