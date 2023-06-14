Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $79.51 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.21% of Nutrien worth $79,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,621,000 after acquiring an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,837 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,149,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $521,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

